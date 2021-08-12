Cancel
Seneca County, OH

We must do something different for Seneca County’s ambulance service. If not now, when?

By Michael J. Kerschner, Seneca County Commissioner
There has been much discussion about a countywide ambulance service (for areas not covered by Tiffin or Fostoria’s paid EMS squads) for at least the last ten years. A recent review of numbers regarding money available to fund a countywide service and data detailing the increasing out-of-service hours at various ambulance districts necessitates our focus on a solution to resolve these concerns.

TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
