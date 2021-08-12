We must do something different for Seneca County’s ambulance service. If not now, when?
There has been much discussion about a countywide ambulance service (for areas not covered by Tiffin or Fostoria’s paid EMS squads) for at least the last ten years. A recent review of numbers regarding money available to fund a countywide service and data detailing the increasing out-of-service hours at various ambulance districts necessitates our focus on a solution to resolve these concerns.go.tiffinohio.net
