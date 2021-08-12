What’s happening in Bucks County this weekend? We've got Beerfest, Broadway, bugs and a bonus

It's hot out there, but we have some cool picks for those looking to make the weekend count before we head into late August and into the back to school season. There's plenty of summer fun left to be had and the weekend forecast, while hot, looks mostly dry for Bucks County. Saturday could top out at 87 degrees with partly sunny skies and a chance of a thunderstorm at night. Sunday will be a tad cooler with highs in the low 80s under partly sunny skies. Here are some events and activities Bucks County has to offer this weekend. Enjoy!