Woman Dead After Tree Falls Onto Mobile Home In Rockford During Wednesday Morning Storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) — A woman is dead after a tree fell onto a mobile home during storms in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

CBS affiliate WIFR-TV in Rockford reported the tree fell onto the rear of the mobile home in the 2500 block of South Main Street, where the 55-year-odld woman was inside.

The Rockford Fire Department found the woman’s body and rescued three others from the home, the station reported.

The storms Wednesday morning also struck the Chicago area. More storms were headed into the area Wednesday night , for the fourth time in three days.