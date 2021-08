CORVALLIS – No one wants to think of harvest’s end as the vegetable garden reaches peak, but now’s the time to plan for cover crops to be planted in fall. Cover crops, also called green manure, include grains like winter oats and cereal rye. Legumes, such as commonly used crimson clover, Austrian field pea and common vetch, are nitrogen “fixers.” Beneficial bacteria in legume root nodules take nitrogen from the air and supply it to the plant. When the cover crop decomposes, some of the nitrogen becomes available to other plants.