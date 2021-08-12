Cancel
MLB

Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
BALTIMORE — (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning of Detroit's game at Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.

The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn't gone deep since Aug. 3. The Tigers have one more game on this road trip, although it's a day game Thursday that Cabrera may sit out.

The 38-year-old Cabrera is trying to become the 28th player in major league history — and the first Venezuela native — to reach 500 homers. His production has fallen off considerably in recent seasons. He hasn't hit more than a dozen homers since 2017.

But Cabrera remains a star in Detroit as he chases this milestone and the 3,000-hit mark. He's up to 2,950 hits.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

