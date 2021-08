A teenager was reportedly duct taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after he tried kicking out a window and became disruptive. The 13-year-old, who was flying with his mother on Tuesday, was said to have become disruptive about an hour into the journey from Maui, in Hawaii, to Los Angeles. The flight was diverted to Honolulu, where the teenager was taken into custody, according to CBSN Los Angles. The flight landed safely. Footage of the incident showed airline staff duct taping the teenager to an aisle seat, as other passengers appeared to help restrain the boy....