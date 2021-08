Texas MMA judge JJ Ferraro explained his controversial scorecard in the Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green fight at this past Saturday’s UFC 265. Fiziev vs. Green was a fantastic lightweight battle that won “Fight of the Night” honors on a card full of great fights. While Fiziev was correctly deemed the winner of the bout after winning the first two rounds of the fight, there was some controversy when one of the judges scored the bout 30-27 in Fiziev’s favor, even though round three was a clear Green round. Although the good news is that the right fighter got his hand raised, MMA fans and media were up in arms about the 30-27 scorecard that didn’t give Green any credit.