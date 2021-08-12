Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas State Securities Board Warns About Growing Number Of Online Investment Schemes

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago

Anyone Can be Anyone on the Internet: How to Guard Against Imposters. The Texas State Securities Board is warning investors about a growing number of online investment schemes in which bad actors impersonate registered, licensed firms. These impersonation schemes are growing more and more sophisticated as scammers more efficiently leverage technology to defraud the public. Investors need to be aware – and beware – of these schemes.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Devices#Investment Adviser#Prestige Assets Mgnt#Llc#Prestige Asset Management#Ark Invest#The Ark Innovation Etf#Amage Trades#Texans#Finra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Public SafetySignalsAZ

Security Summit Warns Tax Pros to be Wary of Pandemic-related Email Schemes

In a continuing twist on a common scam, the Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and tax industry today warned tax professionals to beware of evolving phishing scams that use various pandemic-related themes to steal client data. The Security Summit partners continue to see instances where tax professionals, especially those...
Fargo, NDnd.gov

State Investment Board Press Release

Fargo, N.D. - 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund (NDGF or the Fund), recently launched its interactive website for the Fund. The Fund was created, with the support of the State Investment Board, to further advance innovation and private markets investments in the state by seeking investments that provide strong risk-adjusted returns and support the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.
Wisconsin Statemodernreaders.com

State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Envista were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ShareCast

Pearson to pay $1m to settle charges it misled investors about data breach

Education publisher Pearson will pay $1m to settle charges that it misled investors about a data breach in 2018 involving the theft of millions of student records, including dates of birth and email addresses. 7,181.11. 16:25 17/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,139.61. 16:25 17/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,123.45. 16:25 17/08/21. n/a. n/a. 9,302.92.
Public Safetyhoumatimes.com

Tax Professionals are Being Targeted by Pandemic-Related Email Schemes

The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies, and the tax industry have warned tax professionals to beware of phishing scams that use numerous pandemic-related themes to steal client data. Security Summit partners are continuing to see instances where tax professionals have been vulnerable this year to identity thieves posing to...
PoliticsMerced Sun-Star

Social Security numbers of 84,860 NC employees uploaded to internal site, state says

Nearly 85,000 state employees in North Carolina had their information mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal. The N.C. Department of Information Technology and the Office of State Human Resources said in a news release Thursday that a file containing the names, Social Security numbers and employment information of the 84,860 employees was uploaded to an internal website that is accessible to other state employees.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Americans With An Annual Income Over $21K To Receive More

As informed by the data issued by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, most of the citizens have already received a stimulus check worth $3,000. Interestingly, the amount a person would receive is directly dependent on how they have gone out and filed their income taxes. This also justifies how people who had an annual income of over $100,000 per year have been able to get the same amount as citizens with an annual income below $21,300.
Income Taxpncguam.com

Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
Economymontanarightnow.com

'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'

Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said. The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.
Prescott Valley, AZprescottenews.com

Child Tax Credit Scam Warning from IRS

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Prescott Valley Police Department became aware that scammers are now trying to steal your personal or financial information using the Child Tax Credit program as the pretense. Scammers will use text messages, emails, phone calls or social media to try to obtain your personal information....
Retailtribuneledgernews.com

Walmart hiring crypto expert to develop digital currency strategy

Aug. 17—Retail giant Walmart Inc. is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to develop a blockchain strategy, joining a growing number of major corporations exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The position, based in Walmart's Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters, will be responsible for developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsaithority.com

Crypto Firm BCB Group Implements Robust AML Compliance Technology With Napier

RegTech company and provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, Napier, has announced that its sophisticated AI-enhanced technology has been chosen by BCB Group, a crypto-dedicated provider of payments, business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy. “An integral part of our onward anti-money laundering compliance strategy, Napier’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy