Gold Prices Dropped This Week and Analysts Predict They Will Keep Falling

Gold has moved into a critical area of resistance head of key US data events. The US dollar has collected a safe-haven bid and is on track to extend its recovery. Update: After locking handsome gains in the US session, gold prices retrace from the highs of $1,790. It is expected to hovers in a trading band of $1780 and $1790 amid mixed play of risk aversion and a stronger dollar. The downside of the prices are capped as support emerges from its safe-haven appeal on the rising Delta variant cases. The concerns on global growth recovery offset pressure from the stronger greenback. The US dollar stays elevated near 93.00, as it is also often seen as the safe-currency in the time of turmoil and uncertainty. Fed’s official hawkish comments also aided support to the USD. A higher USD valuation makes the precious metal expansive to other currency holders. A fall in the US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields turns investors attention toward gold, however, gains were limited on lack of physical demand in China and India.