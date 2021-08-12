Cancel
Gold Prices Dropped This Week and Analysts Predict They Will Keep Falling

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday evening, gold prices dropped to a four month low of $1,677.9 per ounce. Analysts pegged the fall to a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as well as a rush to buy the dollar in response. Dominic Schnider, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, predicts that real yields...

