Jefferson County, KY

‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online

By WAVE3.com Staff
Wave 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education member Chris Kolb is being criticized for comments he recently made on Twitter. Kolb, who represents JCPS District 2, writes regularly on social media about school district issues and politics. However, his latest response to Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-District 3) has garnered negative attention. Westerfield had asked on the social media platform whether masks can psychologically and educationally harm children in the classroom.

