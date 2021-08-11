Cancel
Religion

Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We had the pleasure of having gospel icon Fred Hammond as a guest host today on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and thankfully he didn’t come alone!. Rising gospel singer Christina Bell also came through the Get Up! church to briefly speak on her astounding performance as Twinkie Clark in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, in addition to debuting her fresh new single alongside Hammond himself titled “Still Faithful.”

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

