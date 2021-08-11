Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you. Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)