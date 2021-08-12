Cancel
Dak Prescott set for another MRI

By Caleb Beames
KLTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott is confident he will be back to full strength soon after resting his shoulder from a strain earlier in training camp. Even though he is confident the team is still set to have the quarterback under go another MRI. According to the team, Prescott will have an MRI following the team’s game this Friday in Arizona. Prescott will not play. The earliest game action he could see would be on August 21 against the Texans.

