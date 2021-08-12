Dak Prescott set for another MRI

The Cowboys expect Prescott (shoulder) to be their starting quarterback Week 1 at Tampa Bay, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports. Prescott's focus this offseason was getting back to full health from the gruesome right ankle injury he suffered Week 5 last October. He progressed enough to participate fully at the start of training camp, only to strain his right shoulder in a July 28 practice. Glazer clarified the nature of the injury before Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, relaying it's more like a baseball injury because it's "kind of under the armpit." As a result, the Cowboys contacted the Texas Rangers' training staff to get additional advice on how to proceed with his recovery. During a halftime interview with Fox Sports, Prescott said the team is "being cautious" with his health and added "it's five weeks for the season opener," time that he's using "to get myself ready for that game." Taking Glazer's and Prescott's comments into account, Dallas seemingly will take all precautions in advance of Week 1, meaning a preseason appearance may not be in the cards.