Accidents

Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived. The helicopter crashed in the Kronotsky...

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Prototype Russian Ilyushin Propellor Plane Crashes On Test Flight

On Tuesday, tragic reports have come in of a Russian military prototype turboprop crashing during a test flight. As seen on direct footage of the accident, the aircraft’s right engine appears to have caught on fire, causing the plane to dive straight into the ground, followed by an explosion. Reports suggest none of the crew have survived the crash.
AccidentsRebel Yell

Russia | Helicopter crash with tourists killing several

(Moscow) A helicopter with 16 people on board, including 13 tourists, crashed on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Thursday, the local government said in a statement. The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Lake Kuril in the Kronotsky nature reserve, the statement said. According to initial information, “there were...
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said. It was unclear from the company’s statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency...
Aerospace & Defenseatlanticcitynews.net

Three Pilots Die After Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow

Three crew members have died after a military plane crashed during a test flight near Moscow on August 17. Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (OAK) said the only operational prototype of the IL-112V military cargo plane crashed near the town of Nikolskoye, killing three crew members aboard. OAK also said that...
Militaryabc17news.com

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan; cause disputed

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend and Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. That came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan was reported by local media and confirmed by Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry. Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported it was told that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane. The Prosecutor General’s office in Uzbekistan issued, then retracted, a different statement, saying an Afghan military plane collided with an Uzbek plane. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reconcile those conflicting reports.
marketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Exact moment of the crash of a firefighting plane with 8 people on board in Turkey

A Beriev Be-200 firefighting plane crashed near the city of Kahramanmaras in eastern Turkey on Saturday. 8 people were on board the aircraft. So far, it is unknown what happened to the crew. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. Fire extinguisher plane crashed in Kahramanmaraş https://t.co/DhWG1xcPojpic.twitter.com/R5H55LOlAz. —...
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

“It’s impossible”: a WHO scientist admitted pressure from China not to investigate a COVID-19 leak from the Wuhan laboratory

In early 2021, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, a joint mission of the World Health Organization with China, he made a report in which they indicated that it was “extremely unlikely” that the origin of the disease was an accidental laboratory event at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But nevertheless, An expert from the international organization now gave details of the work he did and raised doubts.

