Dates Revealed For Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Preview For D23 Members!
In just under two months, Walt Disney World will begin its massive 18-month 50 Anniversary celebration. The celebration will feature new shows, new decorations, and even new attractions across all four theme parks. One of those new attractions is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which is scheduled to open at the France Pavilion in EPCOT on October 1, 2021, the first day of Disney World’s Anniversary celebration.insidethemagic.net
