Mesa PD: 18 arrested in human sex trafficking operation

A police operation targeting human trafficking in the Valley has led to the arrest of 18 people, according to Mesa police.

Officials say the East Valley Human Trafficking Task Force's "Buyer Reduction" operation August 5 and 6 resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution and other sex-related crimes, largely centered around Country Club Drive and the US 60.

Police say the task force is dedicated to reducing human sex trafficking and crime in the East Valley.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe police worked together to make the arrests.