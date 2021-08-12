Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Mesa PD: 18 arrested in human sex trafficking operation

By abc15.com staff
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Mic_0bP7pEwM00

A police operation targeting human trafficking in the Valley has led to the arrest of 18 people, according to Mesa police.

Officials say the East Valley Human Trafficking Task Force's "Buyer Reduction" operation August 5 and 6 resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution and other sex-related crimes, largely centered around Country Club Drive and the US 60.

Police say the task force is dedicated to reducing human sex trafficking and crime in the East Valley.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe police worked together to make the arrests.

Comments / 38

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

2K+
Followers
596
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Prostitution#Mesa Pd#Homeland Security#Mesa Police Dept#Mesapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
ABC15 Arizona

DOJ probe of Phoenix PD to include homelessness rights

The US Department of Justice is investigating if the City of Phoenix and its police department violate the civil or constitutional rights of people experiencing homelessness by unlawfully seizing their property when cleaning up camps, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday.

Comments / 38

Community Policy