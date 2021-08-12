Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clinton; Eaton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IONIA...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND EATON COUNTIES At 950 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Portland to near Nashville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lansing... Charlotte... Eaton Rapids Portland... Grand Ledge... Potterville Nashville... Kalamo... Dimondale Sebewa... Vermontville... Sunfield Mulliken... Waverly... Woodland Eagle... Wacousta... Gresham Dowling... Woodbury HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH