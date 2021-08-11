Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guadalupe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly southward. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vaughn, Encino and Duran.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Encino, NM
County
Guadalupe County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Guadalupe#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy