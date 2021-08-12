Flood Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harding The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero and Bueyeros.