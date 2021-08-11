Cancel
Man, 77, Killed In Cass County Crash

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on a Cass County highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old driver from Pine River in a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 6 just south of Remer.

Just after noon, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the 77-year-old’s Ford Escape.

The 77-year-old from Emily has not been identified. The 36-year-old was taken to Crosby Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

