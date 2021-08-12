It Feels Too Soon to Say Farewell to Summer!

The Emmaus Main Street Partners have excitedly spent the past few months planning for the annual end of summer celebration. When we say goodbye to one season, we say hello to another…AUTUMN! We invite the entire Lehigh Valley community to come to Emmaus to celebrate the turning of the season with friends, family, employees, coworkers, neighbors and strangers on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 11am-4pm. There will be many aspects of the event with something for all ages!