Brooklyn Park Man, 56, Dies After Crashing Into Trees In Aitkin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead after crashing into several trees Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving northbound on Deer Street North near 333rd Lane in Aitkin County around 5:45 p.m.

His vehicle “drifted off the road” before hitting several trees.

The man has not been identified.

