Transfer News: Chelsea Agrees To Sell Prolific Striker To AS Roma As Romelu Lukaku Set To Arrive

By Karl Batungbacal
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea is looking to shake things up over at Stamford Bridge as they have come to terms with AS Roma that will see Tammy Abraham’s time with them come to a close. The summer transfer window has not been particularly kind to the perennial English Premier League title contenders as they saw the departures of key pieces like Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud to Serie A mainstays AC Milan.

