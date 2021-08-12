Transfer News: Chelsea Agrees To Sell Prolific Striker To AS Roma As Romelu Lukaku Set To Arrive

The transfer window is hotting up as we approach the start of the new Premier League season on Friday when Arsenal travel across London to face new boys Brentford.But there is plenty of business to be done in the window, with Lionel Messi dominating headlines and moving closer to joining a new club after he waved goodbye to Barcelona at an emotional press conference on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain teased an announcement regarding the signing off Messi all throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.While Chelsea move a step closer to to re-signing Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee, and they...