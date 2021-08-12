Cancel
Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 11 (UPI) — The Dixie Fire surpassed 500,000 acres on Wednesday as a college professor was arrested on suspicion of starting a series of blazes in the surrounding area. The blaze, which is the second-largest in California’s history, has grown to 501,008 acres spanning across Butte, Lassen and Tehama counties and was 30% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

