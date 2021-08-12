'Riverdale' Boss Teases the Origins of Jughead's 'Toxic' Voicemail to Betty, Toni as a Mom and More Musical Episodes
After more than four months, the fifth season of “Riverdale” returned to The CW with a jam-packed hour titled “Strange Bedfellows.” In it, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) opted to leave town, Betty (Lili Reinhart) shared the infamous voicemail message from Jughead that fractured their relationship, and Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) agreed to pause their potential reconciliation.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0