KeyBank’s Morris Promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking
Tracy Morris has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President in KeyBank’s commercial banking division, where she works with large corporate businesses. In her role as relationship manager, Morris provides financial expertise and counsel through customized strategies to help business clients achieve both short-term and long-term goals. In addition, she works with a team of specialists to ensure her clients have access to the extensive resources of one of the nation’s largest financial organizations.www.akbizmag.com
