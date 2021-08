Governor Newsom’s contention is that the effort is an “attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and grab power in California” are “at best misleading, at worst flat-out false, and in all events a hyperbolic outrage,” that’s from a passage from a lawsuit filed Friday by two Recall proponents who led the campaign to get the recall on the ballot. They’re asking a judge to strike portions of Newsom’s ballot statement and edit other parts. Newsom, who unable to get his Democrat party affiliation listed on the ballot due to his filing error, aims to brand -misleadingly- the recall as a power grab by right-wing activists in one the nation’s arguably bluest states. The case is scheduled for a court hearing tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.