Stafford Police Chief: Cops will not open doors to find unlocked luxury cars

Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and loaded weapons during traffic stops. On Aug. 9, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with defective equipment, and the driver failed to signal while turning. James Center didn’t have a driver’s license and stated he had his medical marijuana license when asked about the marijuana plant inside the vehicle. Center claimed the license for him to have the plant was at his house. Dispatch advised Center didn’t have a valid driver’s license and he was told to exit the vehicle. Scott arrested Center and patted him down for weapons. The officer found knives and cash in Center’s pocket, and methamphetamine in his sock. Officer Michael Cates arrived and turned his attention to Tracy Conrad, who was in the passenger seat. Conrad advised she had a syringe and marijuana on her, and was arrested. Officers searched the vehicle for inventory and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the middle console. More meth was located in the side of the door, along with marijuana joints and wax. Center claimed the gun didn’t belong to him, and said the items found on him and inside the vehicle weren’t his. Conrad admitted the syringe was hers and that she used it to shoot up meth that morning. Center was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm after former conviction, transporting loaded firearm, and driving under revocation. Conrad was booked on tribal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.