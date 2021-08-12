Cancel
Stafford Police Chief: Cops will not open doors to find unlocked luxury cars

Asbury Park Press
 6 days ago
STAFFORD - Township police officers will not randomly try to open the doors of luxury motor vehicles as part of the Police Department’s campaign to get residents to secure their parked cars overnight, said Chief Thomas Dellane on Wednesday. In a letter posted on the department’s Facebook page, Dellane sought...

Neptune, NJ
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com
