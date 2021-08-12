Cancel
Van Buren, AR

Van Buren Rotary Club unveils Harmony Garden at Freedom Park

Press Argus-Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate its 100th year, the Rotary Club of Van Buren donated a Harmony Garden to the city on Aug 10. The Harmony Garden is made up of metal butterflies and flowers that make musical sounds and is located near the splash pad at Freedom Park. The $8,000 project was funded by grants from Rotary International, Summit Utilities, club donations, and various fundraisers. According to Michelle Robinson, outgoing president, plans are to purchase two more instruments to complete the garden.

