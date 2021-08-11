Cancel
'AGT' results show: Simon Cowell fights tears during Nightbirde's emotional return

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
"America's Got Talent" contestants laid it all on the line Tuesday to advance to the semifinals, but one Golden Buzzer winner didn't have the chance to.

"It was a great show (last night) but there was somebody missing – Nightbirde," Terry Crews said during Wednesday's live results show, referring to Ohio singer Jane Marczewski, who previously shared she has a "2% chance of survival" with "some cancer in my lungs, spine and liver."

Marczewski – who earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer following an emotional performance about being more than her cancer – revealed on Instagram earlier this month she was withdrawing from the competition because her "health (took) a turn for the worse."

The singer virtually returned Wednesday to provide an update following her departure.

"I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to have a moment to share my story and we are witnessing such a beautiful picture of the human spirit," she said, adding that the overwhelming amount of support she received has "restored my faith in humanity."

More: Singer fighting cancer earns Golden Buzzer from emotional Simon Cowell

'AGT' contestant Nightbirde withdraws from competition after cancer 'takes turn for the worse'

Cowell said Marczewski made the right decision to focus on "your well-being, your health and your recovery."

"You made the decision, rightly so, that your health is your priority right now and I know the last time we spoke you actually said that you feel like you let people down," Cowell told her, holding back tears. "On behalf of all of us, you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven’t competed – you already won."

The reigning champ Brandon Leake also returned to "AGT" Wednesday to perform a powerful spoken word performance alongside the With Our Words Poetry Collective about his hometown of Stockton, California.

And now Leake is ready to pass on the torch to the next "AGT" champion.

Seven acts moved one step closer to claiming the grand prize by advancing to the semifinals with America's votes.

Here's what happened during the "America's Got Talent" semifinals:

'AGT's first live show hits high note with singers, flops with 'bloody awful' comic Sethward

The fans' picks

The three acts that received the most votes automatically advanced.

1aChord was the first act to move forward following their soulful rendition of R.E.M's "Everybody Hurts" that Cowell called "the best performance of the night." After advancing, Cowell told the trio they "have every opportunity to win this show."

Comedian Gina Brillon joined them in the safe zone soon after, despite the judges sensing some nerves during her act. The comedian had to pinch herself, "Am I actually having this moment?"

Singers Peter Rosalita and Jimmie Herrod, Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer, both advanced in a dramatic reveal that made viewers believe only one was moving forward. "You guys are so good at getting us," Herrod said.

Magician Dustin Tavella was also safe, leaving him feeling "super humble" and "super thankful."

The face-off

Madilyn Bailey (singer), Kabir Singh (comedian) and Beyond Belief Dance Co. (dance group) finished in the middle of the pack and were on the brink of elimination.

The three acts went head-to-head in a live voting round for the "Dunkin' Save," where fans had the opportunity to rescue only one performer. Whoever received the most votes in a 30-minute flash round would move on.

In the end, viewers saved Singh. "I know half of you voted for my mom, not me, but it's OK," he quipped.

But the results weren't over just yet. The judges had the chance to save either Bailey or Beyond Belief Dance Co.

"This is never an easy thing to do," Heidi Klum said before voting for Beyond Belief Dance Co. Vergara also picked the group of young dancers. Mandel and Cowell both opted for Bailey, sparking a tie.

The act with the most overnight viewer votes would advance: Bailey.

Eliminated

The four acts with the fewest votes – Gangstagrass (band); The Canine Stars (dog act); Matt Johnson (escape artist); and Sethward (comedian) – were eliminated.

Beyond Belief Dance Co. was also sent packing.

Next week

"America's Got Talent" will return on Tuesday for the second quarterfinal round (NBC, 8 EDT/PDT), where 12 other acts will try to blow America away to advance to the semifinals.

Next week’s performers include Aidan Bryant (aerialist); Dokteuk Crew (dance group); Johnny Showcase (singer); Josh Blue (comedian); Korean Soul (vocal group); Peter Antoniou (mentalist); Positive Impact (acrobats); Shuffolution (dance group); T.3 (vocal group); Tory Vagasy (singer); and Golden Buzzer winners Northwell Nurse Choir and Victory Brinker.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT' results show: Simon Cowell fights tears during Nightbirde's emotional return

