Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

HumCo Hits COVID Hospitalization Record as County Confirms 33 New Cases

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County Public Health confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases today — making 340 so far this week — as well as four new hospitalizations. The recent spike in cases and a corresponding threat to local hospital capacity prompted Health Officer Ian Hoffman to announce a new countywide masking mandate that went into effect Aug. 7. A state database shows 29 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 locally — the highest number at any point during the pandemic — with six under intensive care.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health And Human Services#Hospitalization#Optumserve#Calmatters#Sutter Coast Hospital#Joint Information Center#Cdc
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy