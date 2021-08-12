Cathedral Catholic HS delays start of school year due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Cathedral Catholic High School announced Wednesday their decision to delay the start of the 2021 fall semester.

President Dr. Kevin Calkin confirmed to ABC 10News that the delay is due to an off-campus staff event where one person tested positive and required several staff members, vaccinate and unvaccinated to quarantine.

According to the school's website, the delay caused the rescheduling of school orientations, Freshman blast, and more.

The official start of classes on August 16 has been pushed back into later in the week. School officials are hoping to avoid the repetition of last year's distance learning.

President Calkins wants to make it clear to parents that there was not an outbreak on campus.

The email sent to parents and students from Principal Marlena Conroy and President Dr. Kevin Calkins is below:

Dear Parents and Students:



We are writing with some disappointing news. Due to a COVID-19 related situation that has affected multiple stakeholders on campus, we have no choice other than to delay the start of school. We will write a follow-up communication with more specific details before the end of the week. In the meantime, all student orientations and the parent athletic meeting on Thursday night are postponed, and school will not start on Monday, August 16th. At this point, all athletic activities will continue as planned. Locker rooms and the training room/weight room are unavailable until further notice.



Thank you for your understanding and patience with this undesirable situation. This is not the way we wanted to start the school year, and we appreciate your support and understanding.



Sincerely,



Mrs. Marlena Conroy

Principal



Dr. Kevin Calkins

President