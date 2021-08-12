Parents express concerns as kids head back to school

The summer break is coming to an end for students as they prepare to return to the classroom once again.

Lynlee Glady, who will be entering the 3rd grade at Lindale Elementary School, said she’s looking forward to the upcoming school year.

“I'm excited to see my friends and meet my new teacher,” said Lynlee.

The children are about to enter another unusual school year, with masks, dividers and social distancing.

“I feel very safe with the school that she's returning to that they’ll take the very best care of the kids and anyone who comes through the school district,” said Emily Glady, Mother of Lynlee Glady.

While some parents are excited to see their children return to the classroom, others are concerned.

Cbarrious Cox, a father of four says he’s experienced COVID in his family and fears for his children's safety.

“My biggest concern is that all four of my kids getting sick. I don’t want my little daughter getting sick because that would be terrible,” said Cox.

One of the most discussed conversations both parents and teachers are having is should children be required to wear a mask in the classrooms.

Some parents feel students and teachers should choose when or when not to wear a mask.

“I think it should at least be optional for the parent and the student,” said Emily.

While others think it should be a requirement.

"They're just way too many kids and germs everywhere for no mask. It can just take one wip of the nose and get the whole family sick and I don't need that,” Cox added.

Many parents believe that having an open and honest conversation with their child helps to ease their fear about the virus as they return back to school.



“There’s always those questions or confusions because it was something

that took everyone by surprise and became very serious very quickly

and kids see the fear and worry in us and that’s something I’ve had to

explain to her that not everyone gets affected the same,” said Emily.