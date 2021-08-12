Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Venice: Accusations against liberals unreasonable

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Neil Barwick’s recent letter (“Claims other side has no morals,” YourValley.net, Aug. 5, 2021), it seems to me that you described the “conservatives” not the “liberals.”. Who was it that didn’t believe the scientific evidence — and still doesn’t — about COVID and doesn’t encourage testing and getting vaccinated?...

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Covid#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Blackburn latest to accuse Dems of wanting 'permanent pandemic'

It was a couple of weeks ago when U.S. House leaders, responding to a recommendation from Congress' top physician, concluded that lawmakers and their aides should return to wearing masks as a result of the spreading Delta variant. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) wasn't pleased. But instead of the...
Congress & CourtsDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Republicans ought to force border action

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy need to end all this useless discussion on ending the border crisis by simply stopping all further discussions with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Biden. If Biden will not stop this...
ElectionsTech Dirt

Why Is The Republican Party Obsessed With Social Media?

“In 1970,” observes Edmund Fawcett in his recent survey of political conservatism, “the best predictor of high conservative alignment in voting was a college education.” “Now,” he notes, “it is the reverse.” Many other statistics sing this tune of political realignment. Whereas the counties Al Gore won in the 2000 election accounted for about half the nation’s economic output, for instance, the counties Joe Biden won in 2020 account for more than 70 percent of it. Many observers have tried to capture this shift’s cultural significance. You could say that the Republicans have rejected Apollo for Dionysus. You could conclude that they have embraced Foucault and postmodern philosophy. Or you could sting to the quick, as David Brooks does, and acknowledge that “much of the Republican Party has become detached from reality.”
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

‘Every Democrat Should Be Ashamed’: Republican Leaders Demand Pelosi Brings House Back To Solve Renter Crisis

Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back in session to pass a permanent solution to the renter crisis in a letter Friday. “Every Democrat should be ashamed of their failure to protect renters from the threat of eviction by eliminating the back rent they owe, which is a direct result of the House Democrats’ decision to ignore regular order,” the GOP representatives wrote.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.
Congress & Courtstimesexaminer.com

Stop the Left's Radical "For the People" Act!

URGENT: Chuck Schumer has filed cloture on S. 2093, while the Senate voted 50-49 to discharge S. 1 from committee. This means Senate Democrats will try to pass the “For the People Act” when session resumes in a few weeks. The so-called “moderate” Senator Joe Manchin is negotiating with other Democrats to pass an amended version of this blatantly unconstitutional bill. The Senate is the primary obstacle to enacting S. 1/ H.R. 1/ S. 2093; tell your senators to oppose any version of this bill!
SocietyQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: No answers

Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: "Who gave the order for almost all our commercials to have Black people in them all at the same time?" That certainly is a grave concern for all us non-racists like you, sir. Thankfully, you had the courage to voice it publicly. Especially since you stated, "There's a silent movement for the silencing and cleansing of over 74 million Americans that voted for Trump."
Mother Jones

Biden Takes a Stand Against the GOP’s Assault on Food Stamps

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. From the very start of his administration right through the coronavirus pandemic, former President Donald Trump repeatedly moved to slash funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly called food stamps). The pillar of US anti-hunger policy, SNAP serves 41.8 million participants, more than two-thirds of whom live in households with children, seniors, or people with disabilities. In his zeal to take food away from poor families, Trump was pursuing a long-held policy priority of mainstream Republicans like former US House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Wyoming StateNewsweek

Wyoming County GOP Calls for McCarthy to Expedite Cheney's 'Exodus' From Party

Seven months after censuring Representative Liz Cheney, the Carbon County, Wyoming, Republican Party is calling on House leaders to remove her from her committee assignments and the House Republican Conference altogether. The Carbon County Republican Party unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday refusing to recognize Cheney as a Republican representative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy