Marshall County Schools Superintendent Says District Will Create Plan To Sidestep State Mask Mandate
The superintendent for Marshall County Schools says the district, at an upcoming board meeting, will create a plan to sidestep the governor’s universal mask mandate inside schools. This comes after the superintendent directed staff Wednesday to not discipline students who refuse to wear masks inside schools. This move is counter to the governor’s executive order implementing the mask mandate.www.wkms.org
