Adaptation of 'The Yellow Wallpaper' debuts as part of virtual season for Erie's All an Act
All An Act Theatre is trying something different for the final show of their 2020-21 virtual season. From now through Sept. 19, guests can stream an uncanny stage adaptation of the psychological horror short story “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Adele Crotty, who adapted and stars in the performance, can thank the coronavirus pandemic for this unique opportunity.www.goerie.com
