Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Adaptation of 'The Yellow Wallpaper' debuts as part of virtual season for Erie's All an Act

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll An Act Theatre is trying something different for the final show of their 2020-21 virtual season. From now through Sept. 19, guests can stream an uncanny stage adaptation of the psychological horror short story “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Adele Crotty, who adapted and stars in the performance, can thank the coronavirus pandemic for this unique opportunity.

www.goerie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Perkins Gilman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Depression#The Yellow Wallpaper#Adaptations#Corella Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy