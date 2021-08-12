Cancel
Medford, OR

Medford police arrest Yakima man after officer involved shooting Wednesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police arrested Aurelio Escobar of Yakima on Wednesday after an officer involved shooting. Escobar was shot three times, but is expected to survive. The suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on Monday night. A man was out with his young daughter and a friend when Escobar shot him three times, then stole his car. The man has since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

