Medford police arrest Yakima man after officer involved shooting Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police arrested Aurelio Escobar of Yakima on Wednesday after an officer involved shooting. Escobar was shot three times, but is expected to survive. The suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on Monday night. A man was out with his young daughter and a friend when Escobar shot him three times, then stole his car. The man has since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.