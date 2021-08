The call recording feature announced for the Google Phone app has had a slow rollout, but it is now coming to eligible Pixel devices across the globe. Call recording has been available on other devices for quite some time, but legal restrictions in certain regions mean that you may not be able to access the option on your devices. Other devices have already seen the feature rollout with previous Google Phone updates but if you own a Pixel and live in a region where call recording is legal, you should soon be able to access the in-app option.