Houston, TX

Congressman Al Green to host drive-thru school supply, health fair at Westbury HS Thursday

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 6 days ago
Congressman Al Green plans to host a drive-thru health fair and back-to-school kickoff Thursday before the start of Houston ISD’s 2021-22 school year.

The event is set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday – or while supplies last – at Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road . It will include an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine , as well as vouchers for other immunizations and eye exams.

The first 500 children who attend the event will receive a backpack with school supplies.

The event is in collaboration with Westbury High School and Community Health Choice .

For more information on school supply distribution events in the Houston area, click here .

