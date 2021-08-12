Cancel
Dupage County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DuPage, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DuPage; Kane The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois DuPage County in northeastern Illinois * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or 9 miles west of Batavia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Bartlett, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills, Oak Brook and Westmont. Including the following interstates I-55 near mile marker 273. I-88 between mile markers 102 and 136. I-290 between mile markers 5 and 10. I-355 between mile markers 15 and 30. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Kane County Cougars Ballpark, Morton Arboretum, Waubonsee Community College, Wheaton College, and North Central College. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

