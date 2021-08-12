Bevins, Marks: New middle school, Pine Grove addition funded for construction

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that full funding has been secured for the new northeastern middle school, as well as the addition at Pine Grove Middle School.

Both projects have been fully funded by Baltimore County for several years, but delayed due to the missing state match.

With the enactment of the Built to Learn Act, state funding is now expected and the school system will soon be advertising construction contracts.

The 1,410-seat middle school will be constructed on King Avenue, in the Sixth District, at a total cost of $103.4 million.

Additionally, a 130-seat addition is planned at Pine Grove Middle School, at a cost of $36.6 million.

“The new northeastern middle school will not only provide relief for students, but it will be a new center for athletics and community life in the White Marsh area,” said Councilwoman Bevins. “I would like to thank Councilman Marks, County Executive Olszewski, Superintendent Williams, School Board member Lily Rowe, and all our state legislators who supported the Built to Learn Act.”

“These two school projects greatly advance our goal of relieving overcrowding in the northeast,” added Councilman Marks. “In addition to the officials Councilwoman Bevins mentioned, I would like to thank School Board member Julie Henn.”

The timing of construction will depend largely on the private sector, but all public funding has now been secured.