Public Health

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new preprint study published Sunday found that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna could be more effective in preventing an infection caused by the more contagious Delta variant than that developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a group of researchers from the...

