Tarek El Moussa Felt ‘Something Was Off’ With Original Heather Rae Young Wedding Plans

By Kristine Belonio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarek El Moussa has shared some insight into why he and fiancée Heather Rae Young ultimately decided to change their original wedding plans. The 39-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram Tuesday to spill more details on his and Young’s decision to hire a new wedding planner ahead of their big day. He shared a video showing a montage of their final preparations for their nuptials and went into detail about what really happened in his caption.

www.ibtimes.com

