Tarek El Moussa Felt ‘Something Was Off’ With Original Heather Rae Young Wedding Plans

Even though Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been divorced for a few years now, the two still work together on their popular HGTV show, Flip or Flop. While they've said before that continuing to work together was the best idea for everyone involved, there have been on-set tensions between the ex-spouses since their 2016 split. The former couple had seemed to be getting along pretty well, though, until reports came out of a recent tirade El Moussa went on, that was directed at Haack. Now, we might know how the TV host feels about what happened.