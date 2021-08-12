Kentucky Board of Education to discuss mask requirement for public schools

A new proposal by the Kentucky Board of Education could keep students wearing masks for longer than expected.

On Thursday, the Board plans to discuss an emergency regulation which would require everyone to wear a mask inside public schools. If approved, the regulation could last 270 days.

"The regulation is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky public schools and prevent public school closures during the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-19. Specifically, this emergency administrative regulation requires all individuals inside public school facilities to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth, absent an exemption set forth in the regulation," the statement of emergency says in part.

The proposed regulation is separate from Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order which requires everyone two-years and older in Kentucky schools and childcare centers to wear a mask indoors.

