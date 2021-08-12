Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Kentucky Board of Education to discuss mask requirement for public schools

By WHAS11 Staff
Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSr3Y_0bP7jeL200

A new proposal by the Kentucky Board of Education could keep students wearing masks for longer than expected.

On Thursday, the Board plans to discuss an emergency regulation which would require everyone to wear a mask inside public schools. If approved, the regulation could last 270 days.

"The regulation is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky public schools and prevent public school closures during the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-19. Specifically, this emergency administrative regulation requires all individuals inside public school facilities to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth, absent an exemption set forth in the regulation," the statement of emergency says in part.

The proposed regulation is separate from Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order which requires everyone two-years and older in Kentucky schools and childcare centers to wear a mask indoors.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 0

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationPosted by
KATC News

Parents of eligible students urged to apply for P-EBT ahead of school year

Parents who qualify for P-EBT program for their children are asked to apply in anticipation of federal approval for this school year. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parent who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30, 2021 in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana’s Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Former surgeon general says it's 'unconscionable' some states banning mask mandates in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy his ban on masks. “I think you can’t tie the hands of schools and public health officials based on what you perceive to be the reality when your public health officials are telling you they need these tools,” said former surgeon general Jerome Adams.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

LIST: Which school districts are requiring masks? Which are not?

CINCINNATI — Some schools are requiring masks during the 2021-22 school year, while others are not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for mask-wearing in schools for students, teachers and staff. Linked is each school's back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year. TELL US: Did we miss...
EducationWJTV.com

Teachers union calls on Reeves to mandate masks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The state’s teachers union is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to mandate masks in schools in the fall. The Mississippi Association of Educators cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the state’s low vaccination rate and reports of children with the virus in the intensive care unit in a letter to Reeves on Monday.
Educationstarvedrock.media

Governor Makes Mask Decision For School Districts

In an attempt to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19, Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced new mask mandates. Students and staff at all schools and day cares are now required to wear masks. This mask requirement also applies to inside sports and impacts everyone regardless of vaccination status. Also a...
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
EducationGaffney Ledger

State law forbids mask mandates for students

After a 92% increase in new cases over the past week, federal and state health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccines and wear masks in schools in updated guidance released Thursday before the new school year. However, state law does not allow South Carolina public schools to follow that advice. Lawmakers passed a budget proviso that prevents school […]
EducationProvidence Business News

Do you agree with the state’s recommendation for universal mask use in K-12 schools?

The state on July 28 said it is recommending universal mask use within K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status, when the new school year begins in September. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said the recommendation for students, educators and staff aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updates on mask wearing due to the national rise in COVID-19 cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy