Pacers sign first-round pick Isaiah Jackson

The Pacers have signed first-round pick Isaiah Jackson, according to a team press release.

Jackson, the 22nd overall pick, was acquired from the Lakers on draft night. That trade was folded into the five-team deal that brought Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

The 6’10” forward was one-and-done at Kentucky and was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman and Defensive Teams. He averaged 8.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 2.6 BPG in 25 games with the Wildcats.

Assuming the usual 120% rate above the rookie scale, Jackson will make approximately $2.45M in his rookie season and could make more than $12.1M over the next four years.

The Pacers already signed the No. 13 overall pick, Chris Duarte.