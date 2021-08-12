Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pacers sign first-round pick Isaiah Jackson

By Dana Gauruder
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9Je5_0bP7ifKO00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers have signed first-round pick Isaiah Jackson, according to a team press release.

Jackson, the 22nd overall pick, was acquired from the Lakers on draft night. That trade was folded into the five-team deal that brought Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

The 6’10” forward was one-and-done at Kentucky and was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman and Defensive Teams. He averaged 8.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 2.6 BPG in 25 games with the Wildcats.

Assuming the usual 120% rate above the rookie scale, Jackson will make approximately $2.45M in his rookie season and could make more than $12.1M over the next four years.

The Pacers already signed the No. 13 overall pick, Chris Duarte.

Comments / 1

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Chris Duarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAThe Jessamine Journal

UK’s Jackson will ‘bring it all’ for Pacers

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson was one of seven Southeastern Conference players picked in the first round of the NBA draft and the only UK player. He was picked 22nd by the Los Angeles Lakers but ended up with Indiana after two trades that suited him because it put him closer to family in Michigan.
NBAIndy Cornrows

Pacers Rout Wizards as Isaiah Jackson Ties Summer League Blocks Record

The Pacers closed out the Washington Wizards 74-65 on NBA TV during the first slated game of the afternoon. While the game finished within single digits, it was all but close for the majority of the second half as both teams struggled to hit from deep, combining to shoot 13 of 59. That on court ruggedness was present in the turnover battle as well, with the Pacers notching 19 and the Wizards 21. The ball was FLYING all over the court to say the least!
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBANew York Post

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend fires back at trolls: Watch the ‘f–king game’

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Evoni Barbour, sent a fierce PSA to critics who apparently questioned why she wasn’t present at his Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Sunday. In a social media video captured by Awesemo.com, Barbour said, “I don’t really like addressing s–t. Shut the f–k up and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA rumors: Suns gauging interest on top-10 pick Jalen Smith

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly entertaining interest from teams regarding 2020 first-round selection Jalen Smith. The Phoenix Suns are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals next year after they fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team accomplished their top goal of the offseason, and that was re-signing veteran point guard Chris Paul to a massive contract. But based off latest reports, the team is far from done making moves.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: 3 reasons Kelly Olynyk was a great free-agent signing

The Detroit Pistons didn’t waste any time signing NBA free agents, inking Kelly Olynyk to a 3 year $37 million deal to come to the Motor City. The Twitter mobs immediately started complaining, but that was to be expected, as Olynyk is not in the same tier as some of the big names we were hearing.

Comments / 1

Community Policy