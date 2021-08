LoDo Magic is alive and well for the Colorado Rockies in 2021. So is C.J. Cron’s incredible August run at 20th and Blake. Just minutes after San Diego’s Trent Grisham tied the game with a two-out, three-run homer off Colorado closer Daniel Bard in the top of the ninth, Cron deposited his 20th home run of the season into the right field seats. The long ball gave Colorado its 11th walk-off win of the season, a franchise record, and continued the Rockies’ penchant for winning at home. Now 39-21 in their first 60 home games of the campaign, only three MLB teams have won more games at home this season than Colorado.