Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Observations from Fanfest 2021

Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Fanfest Edition

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Welcome back, Giants fans!

That was the message the New York Giants offered to just under 29,000 fans in attendance for the team's "Fanfest" event in which head coach Joe Judge put the team through a padded training camp practice that ran just under two hours due to lightning being in the area.

Despite the stadium not being anywhere close to capacity, the energy was definitely off the charts.

"I can tell you today, there was definitely a different feel in the building getting ready for it," Judge said after the practice ended. "It felt much more like a game type day getting ready. We had two sets of buses, one that left at 5:55 and the other that left a little after six. I was on the late bus and it was me, one coach and one player--the team couldn't wait to get over here."

Indeed, the atmosphere was electric, even though it wasn't a traditional scrimmage. So here are some thoughts and observations from the first evening of Giants football in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans since the pandemic.

Attendance

OT Nate Solder, who appeared to injure his shoulder during Tuesday’s practice, was suited up for the practice but didn't participate in the team drills. Earlier in the day, Judge said Solder was going to visit the doctor to see where he stood with his injury.

Receiver John Ross, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, and defensive back Jarren Williams were not spotted. Running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Sam Beal also didn't participate in the practice, but it's unclear if that was due to a workload management day or dealing with something.

Rookie OLB Elerson Smith took part in the stretch line in what’s believed to have been the first time this summer. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring tweak suffered earlier in camp.

Receiver Kenny Golladay spent the early part of practice catching passes from the Jugg’s machine. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, one of two players remaining on the PUP list, was a spectator. According to Judge, Safety Jabrill Peppers had to leave early for an IV, while receiver Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley had their workloads dialed back.

“Obviously, today going into the stadium, third day in a row, we’re evaluating a lot of guys based on loads earlier this week and from last week,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier in the day, “so we’ll see periodically with individuals how we manage them tonight.”

Practice Notes and Observations

Devontae Booker opened the first 11-on-11 period by trying to work his way through the middle of the offensive line. Booker looked tentative in hitting the hole, and to make matters worse, he fumbled the ball in what was not a good start to the evening.

Corey Clement has had a strong camp this summer, and it's certainly going to be interesting to see if Clement takes on more of the snaps into the preseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BblPr_0bP7iJ6W00

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid night. He went four of four in the first 11-on-11 period, with two of his passes going to receiver Sterling Shepard, who also had a strong practice. Shepard has been working from the slot and on the outside this camp as he looks to continue offering versatility to the offense.

Jones was also very impressive in a red zone drill. Sometimes he tends to have nervous feet in the red zone, as though he's on high alert to take off. But that's not a bad thing with Jones, as he did a nice job in deciding when to roll away from the pressure. On his two touchdown passes on one red-zone series, he did a nice job staying in front of his intended receiving target, waiting for him to get open.

The same can't be said of Mike Glennon, the backup quarterback. Glennon is fine in the pocket, but ask him to roll out or go on the move, and all bets are off. Glennon doesn't throw the ball well on the move at all. While he did complete some of his passes in the red zone drills, the passes weren't thrown on the money.

Want to know how serious things are getting with the offensive line depth?

At one point, when the team was going through individual drills, assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson, once an NFL offensive lineman, had to fill in at left guard for the second unit.

The crowd was in mid-season form when it came to tight end Evan Engram, who dropped a pass that hit him in the hands and was showered with a loud chorus of boos.

Kicker Ryan Santoso did the bulk of the place kicking this evening and, by my count, went seven out of eight, his longest coming from 54 yards. All of his field-goal attempts were straight down Broadway. The one he missed, from 58 yards, was wide left but had plenty of leg in it.

Unofficially, I had the Giants down for three sacks, including one by TJ Brunson off the edge against Glennon and the backup offense and one by Leonard Williams, who before the practice was entertaining the crowd with his best Hulk Hogan impression. Unfortunately, I couldn't tell who had the third sack, but it was a sack.

As expected, not too much in terms of fancy stuff with the defensive pass rush. I'm still curious to see how much better the starting offensive line does against stunts and twists, but that will have to wait.

Rookie Rodarius Williams continues to get reps with the first team when Adoree' Jackson gets a rest. With Beal and Williams sitting out practice this evening, Williams has taken full advantage of the extra practice snaps he's gotten.

The Giants will practice without pads Thursday and then have a walkthrough Friday before returning to MetLife Stadium Saturday to host the Jets in the preseason opener.

Join the Giants Country Community!

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
75
Followers
580
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Ryan Santoso
Person
Corey Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Fanfest#Northjersey#Imagn Content Services#Llc Welcome#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLUSA Today

See it: Giants' Saquon Barkley running, cutting and jumping with ease

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is returning from a torn ACL, remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but head coach Joe Judge says he’s making “tangible progress” every single day. “You know what, he’s making a lot of strides for us and I don’t...
NFLPosted by
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in NFL History

Identifying the biggest contract busts in the NFL is a more difficult task than in other sports. For one, there's no single, consistent statistical measure that can be compared across positions. NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

Veteran running back Alfred Morris continues to carve out a role in the NFL, years after he stopped putting up 1,000 yard seasons. Last year, he was fairly productive in nine games with the New York Giants, putting up 257 total yards and two scores in nine games, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: What is Saquon Barkley’s status in training camp week two?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley entered training camp on the active/PUP list, but that won’t stop the rampant speculation about what his status for week one will be. Based on how the Giants played last season without him, it’s understandable that Barkley’s status has become an offseason fixation. And while we’re hearing many of the same things from the team, more is also emerging to indicate that Barkley is making fast progress.
NFLYardbarker

Kenny Golladay hamstring injury latest twist at New York Giants training camp

Soft tissue injuries are notoriously tricky, though, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when Golladay will take the field again. But this news is part of a larger narrative coming out of Giants camp. It’s pretty much been a disaster, and in an NFC East division that appears to be improving around them, the G-Men seem to be suffering from self-inflicted wounds that are setting them back.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley’s return will open up the passing game for Daniel Jones

The New York Giants received a huge boost to their offense this week as superstar running back Saquon Barkley was activated off the PUP list and returned to practice. Fans are excited for Barkley to rejuvenize the Giants’ rushing attack in 2021 and give them the ability to move the ball efficiently on the ground. But Saquon’s return not only impacts the running game. His return also opens things up for Daniel Jones in the passing game.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Preseason Game 1: Thoughts and Observations

Please repeat after me... "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" It's true--would I lie to you? But with that said, while there were some positive moments to come of the New York Giants' 12-7 preseason loss to the New York Jets, the biggest takeaway was how outmatched many of the Giants' reserves looked against the Jets reserves.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants Injury Recap: Preseason Game #1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 14: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants wears a mask on the bench before the start of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Multiple...
NFLgiants.com

Leonard Williams ranked No. 84 on NFL's Top 100

There is something to be said for earning the respect of your peers, and Leonard Williams has it. For the 11th consecutive year, current players voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. With the votes tallied, NFL Network started to unveil the 2021 edition on Sunday, and the Giants' defensive tackle, who is coming off the best season of his career, was ranked No. 84.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not a candidate for team drills yet

Coach Joe Judge said Sunday that he doesn't expect Barkley (knee) to be a part of live drills during upcoming joint practices with the Browns, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Since the Giants activated Barkley from the PUP list last Monday, he's been limited to individual work on the field,...
NFLUSA Today

Giants James Bradberry, Leonard Williams make NFL's Top 100 list

The countdown of the NFL’s Top 100 Player of 2021 began on Sunday night and as fate would have it, two members of the New York Giants made the cut. After a career-best season in 2020, defensive lineman Leonard Williams checked in at No. 84 overall, putting a feather in the cap of general manager Dave Gettleman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy