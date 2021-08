Ice water for dogs? Is that even safe for them? Let’s separate fact from fiction and get to the cold, ice hard truth!. You probably already know that there are certain “human” foods that are very dangerous for dogs – things like grapes, caffeine and onions. But what about seemingly innocuous items like ice cubes and ice water? There is a great deal of misinformation out there regarding this particular item for dogs so it is important that you take the time to read correct information on the subject.