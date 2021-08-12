Cancel
San Luis Obispo County, CA

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Opens its 2021 Fall Grants Program

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
Opportunity for nonprofit agencies to learn about funding for local programs

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is a grantmaking and education foundation supporting charitable work across San Luis Obispo (SLO) County.

This year the Foundation has over $250,000 available in grant funding for San Luis Obispo County nonprofits.

There are several grant opportunities available to support Senior Dances and Health & Wellness programs. Additionally, the Board of Directors has allocated extra funding to support capacity-building grants (commonly known as BUILD) for small and large nonprofit organizations.

Proposals for Grant Funding will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 1. Education sessions about submitting Grant proposals will be offered virtually on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m.

All grants can be submitted by mail to the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, 550 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or online at cfsloco.org.

The primary goal of the 2021 Fall Grants Program is to support nonprofit agencies that are serving San Luis Obispo County residents.

For additional information, contact Cassandra Wagner, The Community Foundation’s Director of Grants and Programs, at (805)543-2323 or email her at Cassandra@cfsloco.org.

Atascadero, CA
Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
