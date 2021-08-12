Autumnally Inspired Cheese Products
These new Norseland cheeses are being launched by the UK-based brand to provide consumers with a range of autumnally inspired products to pick up. The product range will include cheeses in 500-gram half wheel servings in flavors such as Smoky Bonfire Cheddar, Ilchester Wensleydale Cheese with Fig & Orange, Ilchester Wensleydale with Spice Apple, Date & Raisin and Ilchester West Country Cheddar with Sticky Red Onion. The limited-edition cheese range will be available to purchase starting on September 29, 2021 through November 20, 2021 at Waitrose locations.www.trendhunter.com
