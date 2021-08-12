Alabama pediatrician: ‘I don’t trust the government’ but COVID ‘is real’ and we’re ‘drowning’
A North Alabama pediatrician is sharing his experiences with COVID and it’s a sobering one: It is a nightmare. Dr. Charles Wayne Melvin, a pediatrician at Tennessee Valley Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Sheffield and head of pediatrics at Helen Keller Hospital, wrote about his experiences in a Facebook post. In the post, Melvin said he is politically conservative and believes “both sides have botched this whole thing.” But, he adds COVID “is a real life and death fight and people are dying.”www.mlive.com
