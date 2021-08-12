Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama pediatrician: ‘I don’t trust the government’ but COVID ‘is real’ and we’re ‘drowning’

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A North Alabama pediatrician is sharing his experiences with COVID and it’s a sobering one: It is a nightmare. Dr. Charles Wayne Melvin, a pediatrician at Tennessee Valley Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Sheffield and head of pediatrics at Helen Keller Hospital, wrote about his experiences in a Facebook post. In the post, Melvin said he is politically conservative and believes “both sides have botched this whole thing.” But, he adds COVID “is a real life and death fight and people are dying.”

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

MLive

MLive

23K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Delta, AL
City
Melvin, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#North Alabama#Pediatrician
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi pediatrician to vocal farmer COVID-19 critic: Keep hurling insults at doctors, we’re busy caring for sick kids, kids with COVID

One of Mississippi’s most vocal critics of public health guidelines aimed at slowing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic picked a social media fight Saturday with one of the state’s most ardent supporters of those same guidelines – and she’s fighting back. Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, a farmer from DeSoto...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi politician called pediatrician ‘ignorant’ over COVID-19 comments; Twitter users quickly came to her defense

A former Mississippi politician and vocal denier of the seriousness of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic picked a fight on social media over the weekend with an outspoken state pediatrician and response from others coming to her defense was swift. Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, a farmer from DeSoto County,...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama doctor says he won’t treat unvaccinated people; ‘COVID is miserable way to die’

An Alabama doctor is taking a bold stance in the efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him posed next to a sign that says “effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Unvaccinated Alabama twirling coach urged vaccinations before dying from COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A beloved Baldwin County mother and twirling coach, who was unvaccinated, pleaded for people to get the vaccine before dying from coronavirus. The Baldwin County community is mourning the loss of 55-year-old Stacy Forbess, a beloved girls' twirling coach and Eastern Shore resident, who tragically died from COVID-19 on August 11, 2021.
Alabama StateCBS42.com

5 children on ventilators at Children’s of Alabama due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is reporting a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive pediatric patients, with five of their 22 COVID-19 patients now on ventilators. According to a press release, the hospital is seeing an uptick in cases “to the community spread of the Delta...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘I have come home and literally sobbed in the shower:’ Alabama doctor on treating COVID patients

An Alabama intensive care doctor said she is seeing younger patients hospitalized due to COVID in what she described as a “truly heartbreaking week.”. In an emotional Facebook post, Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist in Guntersville, said Marshall County hospitals have lost several patients under age 40 with the average age admitted to the ICU in the mid-50s. That’s changed from the previous peak in winter of 2020 when many hospitalizations involved older people or those with underlying health issues.
Alabama StateWAAY-TV

Alabama health representative: “We are in a mess”

Just like the invasive kudzu vines spread unchecked, Covid is taking over Alabama. That is the assessment of one health official speaking during a virus response update in Decatur Monday. Alabama Public Health Department representative Judy Smith joined other River City leaders to update current Covid case data in Morgan...
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

COVID-19 in Alabama: ICU Beds Scarce, Local Events Cancelled

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Alabama is causing a shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds statewide. It is also leading to many local events being cancelled. The Alabama Hospital Association confirms to Alabama News Network that as of today, there are only two ICU beds available statewide. That is out of 1,562 beds across the state.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Mother dies of COVID just 13 days after giving birth in Alabama

A small, stifled cry escaped Kaitlin Schepers’ lips Thursday after she closed her eyes and thought about Alexa Sheeder. Alexa died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett. If grief has a sound, its source comes from a personal place found between the reality of unthinkable loss and the joy of remembering a unique life.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Why doesn't your doctor or pediatrician offer the COVID-19 vaccine?

When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out, Sarasota County Medical Society leaders jumped into gear. Almost immediately, they enlisted volunteer physicians familiar with administering vaccines at their practices. Many of these doctors were already enrolled in Florida Shots – the state immunization registration program – and had the storage capabilities to manage the vaccines.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were just two intensive care unit beds available Monday out of Alabama’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. While hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the hospital association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy